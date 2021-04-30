"Angel moms" for children at welfare center in Maoming, Guangdong

Xinhua

Staff member Ke Weifei (L) plays with a child at Guangdong Maoming Social Welfare Center in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province, April 27, 2021. Guangdong Maoming Social Welfare Center serves 806 people, including 282 orphans or children with disabilities. Ninety percent of its staff members are female. They are "angel moms" in the children's eyes. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

