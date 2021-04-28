Guangdong administers over 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day

Xinhua) 15:29, April 28, 2021

GUANGZHOU, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Guangdong has become the first province in China to administer more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day, local health authorities said on Wednesday.

The province administered over 1.23 million doses to vaccine recipients on Tuesday, taking the lead in the country's single-day vaccination volume, according to the provincial health commission.

By the end of Tuesday, Guangdong had administered approximately 19.48 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 15.9 million residents, with about 3.67 million people completing their second and final doses.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)