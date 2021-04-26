Jordan receives China-donated Sinopharm vaccines

AMMAN, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Jordan on Sunday received a batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government as part of the anti-pandemic cooperation between the two countries.

The Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong and Jordanian Minister of Health Firas Hawari signed the handover certificate of the donation at Queen Alia International Airport in the capital Amman.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed," the Chinese ambassador said, noting it was an occasion to mark the two countries' solidarity in fighting the COVID-19.

Chen said China and Jordan have been helping each other in combating the pandemic, and the donation of vaccines has demonstrated the profound friendship between the two countries and Chinese government's commitment to making its vaccines accessible to the world.

He reiterated that China will continue to enhance biliteral cooperation and strategic partnership with Jordan, and firmly support Jordan in fighting the pandemic and restoring economy.

The Jordanian minister Hawari voiced appreciation for China's support, saying "this coronavirus crisis has proven that we cannot control the disease unless we cooperate."

Hawari said the Chinese vaccine is one of the most effective COVID-19 vaccines recognized worldwide, adding that he has received the Sinopharm jab.

In early April, Jordan received the first batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines purchased from China.

Jordan commenced a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 13 with the priority for the vulnerable groups and frontline health workers.

The kingdom has so far reported 702,154 COVID-19 infections with 8,615 deaths.

