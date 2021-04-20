Advanced modern industry in GBA city Foshan

Ecns.cn) 14:56, April 20, 2021

Factory workers of Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Company are making coffee machine in a production line, in Foshan, a manufacturing powerhouse in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area(GBA), April 19, 2021. (China News Service/Wang Jun)

Foshan’s industrial output above designated size reaches 2330 billion yuan (358.43 billion US dollars) in 2020, with modern industry playing the backbone role of the economy. Plus the contribution of first-class designers from Hong Kong and Macao, Foshan is leading the global level of industrial design.

