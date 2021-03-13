Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Mar 13, 2021
Guangdong enters pineapple harvest season

(Ecns.cn)    10:18, March 13, 2021

Photo shows a truck loaded with pineapples in Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

Located on the Leizhou Peninsula, Xuwen county usually produces about 700,000 metric tons of pineapples a year, making it the country's biggest pineapple production base.

Pineapples have been grown in the county for hundreds of years, and it now accounts for more than 38 percent of the country's pineapple production and 60 percent of Guangdong's total.


