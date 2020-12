Workers are busy working at the construction site of the Xinsong Station of the Subway Line 3 in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 24, 2020. The 4.2 kilometer-long line from Xinsong Station to Shunde Hospital Station of Foshan Subway Line 3 was successfully drilled through on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lyu Chengcheng)