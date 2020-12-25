Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 25, 2020
China-aided Mahosot General Hospital under construction in Vientiane

(Xinhua)    13:51, December 25, 2020

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2020 shows the construction site of China-aided Mahosot General Hospital in Vientiane, Laos. In the Lao capital Vientiane, China-aided Mahosot General Hospital is under construction by Chinese and Lao engineers, with a construction area of approximately 54,000 square meters. The hospital will become the largest and most advanced hospital in the country upon completion, which includes the expansion of the existing Mahosot Hospital and the building of new medical facilities. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)


