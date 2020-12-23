Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Venezuela receives ninth planeload of medical supplies from China to fight pandemic

(Xinhua)    11:38, December 23, 2020

CARACAS, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela on Tuesday received the ninth planeload of medical supplies from China to help the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's Ambassador to Venezuela Li Baorong said that the shipment comprised "medicines and medical products," including "rapid tests and an oxygen concentrator."

Speaking at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in the capital city Caracas, Li stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation at a time when "the pandemic is spreading and the recession of the world economy deepening."

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez thanked "China's solidarity."

"Thanks to China and its cooperation we have been able to face one of the most serious pandemics that humanity has experienced," Rodriguez said.

Venezuela has registered over 110,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 990 deaths so far.

