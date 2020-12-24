Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China congratulates Laos on first expressway

(Xinhua)    11:38, December 24, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China is happy to see the breakthrough made by Laos in completing the construction of its first expressway in history, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the completion of the Vientiane-Vangvieng section of the China-Laos expressway.

"We believe that the completion of the Vientiane-Vangvieng section will add new momentum to improving the livelihood of the local people, promoting economic and social development, facilitating cross-border business and trade cooperation as well as people-to-people exchanges, " Zhao said.

According to media reports, the 110 km-long section of the China-Laos expressway, jointly constructed by the Lao government and China's Yunnan Construction and Investment Holding Group, was inaugurated on Sunday, 13 months ahead of schedule.

It is reported that the journey from the capital Vientiane to the tourist town of Vangvieng is now shortened from 3.5 hours to one hour.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York