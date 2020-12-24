China congratulates Laos on first expressway

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China is happy to see the breakthrough made by Laos in completing the construction of its first expressway in history, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the completion of the Vientiane-Vangvieng section of the China-Laos expressway.

"We believe that the completion of the Vientiane-Vangvieng section will add new momentum to improving the livelihood of the local people, promoting economic and social development, facilitating cross-border business and trade cooperation as well as people-to-people exchanges, " Zhao said.

According to media reports, the 110 km-long section of the China-Laos expressway, jointly constructed by the Lao government and China's Yunnan Construction and Investment Holding Group, was inaugurated on Sunday, 13 months ahead of schedule.

It is reported that the journey from the capital Vientiane to the tourist town of Vangvieng is now shortened from 3.5 hours to one hour.