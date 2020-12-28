China's Shenzhen reports one asymptomatic COVID-19 case

SHENZHEN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- South China's city of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province reported one asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Sunday, according to the city's health commission.

The infected person, with the surname Wang, had been on two business trips from Shenzhen to Beijing recently. Wang received a nucleic acid test for the virus after returning to Shenzhen from Beijing on Saturday. The test result was positive and Wang was diagnosed as an asymptomatic case on Sunday.

The close contacts of the case have all been traced and will be placed in quarantine for medical observation.