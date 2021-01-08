Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 8, 2021
COVID-19 vaccination underway in Guangdong

(Xinhua)    15:11, January 08, 2021

Medical worker Cui Junyu inquires a man's health condition before his COVID-19 vaccination at the health management center in Panyu District of Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyi)


