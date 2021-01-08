COVID-19 vaccination underway in France

A caregiver prepares with a syringe containing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose at Korian Les Amandiers EHPAD (Housing Establishment for Dependant Elderly People) during a vaccination campaign to fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Paris, France, Jan. 7, 2021. So far, 45,000 people have been inoculated, according to French Prime Minister Jean Castex who upheld the target of 1 million vaccinated elderly people in nursing homes and staff by the end of this month. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)