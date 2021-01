Staff members work at a COVID-19 vaccine producing plant of Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine inoculation among specific groups of people with higher infection risks has started across China recently. Vaccine developing companies including Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd. are busy producing COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the inoculation being conducted orderly. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)