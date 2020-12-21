China's Guangzhou reports one asymptomatic COVID-19 case

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, found one asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Sunday, local authorities said.

The carrier, a 31-year-old female surnamed Wu, is an employee of a hotel in Nansha District designated for quarantining people arriving in the city from abroad. She was found positive after a regular nucleic acid test for hotel employees on Sunday.

The local headquarters for epidemic prevention and control have started an epidemiological investigation and are conducting health screening of her close contacts.