Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Guangzhou reports one asymptomatic COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    10:32, December 21, 2020

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, found one asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Sunday, local authorities said.

The carrier, a 31-year-old female surnamed Wu, is an employee of a hotel in Nansha District designated for quarantining people arriving in the city from abroad. She was found positive after a regular nucleic acid test for hotel employees on Sunday.

The local headquarters for epidemic prevention and control have started an epidemiological investigation and are conducting health screening of her close contacts.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York