Sea of pineapples enters harvest season

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:45, March 30, 2021

A worker harvests pineapples in Qujie township, Xuwen county of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. [Photo by Zheng Erqi/chinadaily.com.cn]

The full harvest season has come to the pineapple plantations in Xuwen county of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province.

Dubbed the sea of pineapples, the plantations total 23,333 hectares, generating about 700,000 tons of the tropical fruit every year — 38 percent of the national total and 60 percent of the production in Guangdong.

In a recent survey trip to the county, Ye Zhenqin, a member of the Standing Committee of the provincial Party Committee, urged continued efforts in the areas of marketing, quality control, industrial chain restructuring and big data for high-quality development of the pineapple sector.

Pineapple plantations in Xuwen total 23,333 hectares. [Photo by Zheng Erqi/chinadaily.com.cn] Workers are busy harvesting pineapples in Qujie township in Xuwen county of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. [Photo by Zheng Erqi/chinadaily.com.cn] A worker piles up pineapples just harvested in Qujie township of Xuwen county in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. [Photo by Zheng Erqi/chinadaily.com.cn] A truckload of pineapples is ready to go in Qujie township, Xuwen county of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. [Photo by Zheng Erqi/chinadaily.com.cn] A worker harvests pineapples in Qujie township, Xuwen county, Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. [Photo by Zheng Erqi/chinadaily.com.cn]

The pineapple plantations in Zhanjiang's Xuwen county generate about 700,000 tons of the tropical fruit every year. [Photo by Zheng Erqi/chinadaily.com.cn]

The harvest season has come to the pineapple plantations in Xuwen county of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. [Photo by Zheng Erqi/chinadaily.com.cn]

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)