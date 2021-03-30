Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Xinhua) 14:30, March 30, 2021

GUANGZHOU, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Carbon emissions allowances closed at 36.73 yuan (5.59 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Monday, 0.33 percent down from Friday, at the China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 252,489 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of 7.09 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded about 175.3 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 3.65 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)