Chinese mainland reports five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:56, June 07, 2021

A medical worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a college student in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, June 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 14 new imported cases, of which four were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two each in Zhejiang and Yunnan, and one each in Liaoning, Henan and Sichuan.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday.

