Macao reports new imported COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 11:04, June 10, 2021

MACAO, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday reported one new imported COVID-19 case, bringing the SAR's total number of confirmed cases to 52, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

The 21-year-old male Macao resident studied in a university in China's Taiwan, the center said. He arrived in Macao on May 30 via plane and has been under medical observation at a local hotel.

The patient tested positive on Wednesday during the second nucleic acid test, and had shown no symptoms yet.

