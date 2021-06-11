China's Guangdong reports 9 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:41, June 11, 2021

GUANGZHOU, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Guangdong Province registered nine locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the provincial health committee said Friday.

The nine cases were all reported from the provincial capital city of Guangzhou.

The province on Thursday also reported two imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic cases.

By Thursday, Guangzhou had reported a total of 2,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,061 imported ones. Currently, 178 cases are being treated in hospitals, said the committee.

