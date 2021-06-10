China's Guangdong reports 6 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:13, June 10, 2021

GUANGZHOU, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Guangdong Province registered six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the provincial health committee.

The six cases were reported from the capital city Guangzhou, including two who were previously categorized as asymptomatic carriers.

The province on Wednesday also reported three imported confirmed cases and 12 imported asymptomatic cases.

By Wednesday, Guangzhou had reported a total of 2,582 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,059 imported ones. Currently, 170 cases are being treated in hospitals, said the committee.

