Pottery workshop owners in Cairo suffer from stagnation in business due to COVID-19

June 09, 2021

A worker carries dried potteries at a workshop in Fustat Pottery City in Cairo, Egypt, June 8, 2021. Fustat Pottery City is a pottery making and selling place where you can find a broad range of unique pottery items. Pottery workshop owners here now suffer from stagnation in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

