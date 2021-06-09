Home>>
Pottery workshop owners in Cairo suffer from stagnation in business due to COVID-19
(Xinhua) 15:24, June 09, 2021
A worker carries dried potteries at a workshop in Fustat Pottery City in Cairo, Egypt, June 8, 2021. Fustat Pottery City is a pottery making and selling place where you can find a broad range of unique pottery items. Pottery workshop owners here now suffer from stagnation in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Coronavirus more likely to be product of nature than of lab: media
- Chinese tiles manufacturing firm in Zambia records strong financial performance amid COVID-19
- China-Europe seminar focuses on COVID-19, right to life and health
- Lancang-Mekong Cooperation foreign ministers discuss COVID-19, recovery
- Ridiculous for U.S. to repeatedly hype up “lab leak” conspiracy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.