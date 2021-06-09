China-Europe seminar focuses on COVID-19, right to life and health

Xinhua) 12:39, June 09, 2021

Luca Rizzo Nervo, a member of the Italian Parliament who sits on the Health Committee of the lower house, speaks during the China-Europe Seminar on Human Rights in Rome, Italy, on June 8, 2021. Chinese and European experts and officials meeting here at the seminar on human rights in pandemic stressed that health is the first and foremost human right. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

CHONGQING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- An international seminar was held Tuesday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and in Italy's Rome, focusing on COVID-19 and the right to life and health.

The 2021 China-Europe Seminar on Human Rights was held both online and offline, with over 180 participants from home and abroad in attendance, including political figures, experts, scholars, businesspeople, artists and the media.

Five parallel discussion sessions were held during the seminar, with experts examining topics such as the challenges brought about by COVID-19, and guaranteeing the right to life and health.

The event was sponsored by the China Society for Human Rights Studies and Cina in Italia magazine. The seminar was launched in 2015, with the annual sessions since then covering topics such the rights of children and the disabled, and the diversity of human civilization.

