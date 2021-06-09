Lancang-Mekong Cooperation foreign ministers discuss COVID-19, recovery

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi presides over the 6th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Chongqing, southwest China, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Foreign ministers from the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) countries met in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday to discuss joint efforts on the COVID-19 pandemic and future work on recovery and development.

The sixth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting was co-chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Myanmar's Foreign Minister U Wunna Maung Lwin.

Also in attendance were Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

Wang said that the LMC has become one of the most dynamic emerging cooperation mechanisms in the sub-region and has developed rapidly, achieving remarkable results.

He said that China will work with the Mekong countries to share development opportunities, jointly handle challenges and work toward building a community with a shared future.

Wang proposed future areas of cooperation for the LMC, including to strengthen cooperation in fighting against the pandemic, promote recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, work on water resources, advance local pragmatic cooperation, push forward amity between the people, and improve cooperation mechanism.

The foreign ministers expressed their willingness to jointly maintain the strong momentum of LMC, actively align development strategies, strengthen infrastructure construction and connectivity, and promote more cooperation in education, youth and local areas.

