Chinese mainland reports six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:14, June 10, 2021

People have their information registered before COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

The same day also saw 15 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, seven were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Sichuan and Yunnan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission.

A total of 6,188 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 5,903 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 285 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,337 by Wednesday, including 416 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,285 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were 11 suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of 27 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of whom arrived from abroad. There were a total of 371 asymptomatic cases, of whom 351 were imported, under medical observation by Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,872 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 52 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 11,968 cases, including 333 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,587 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)