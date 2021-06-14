China's Guangdong reports 4 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:15, June 14, 2021

Medical workers in protective suits collect swab samples from residents for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in the subdistrict of Baihedong in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, June 14 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all in the provincial capital Guangzhou, according to the provincial health commission.

The province on Sunday also reported three imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic carriers.

Two medics in Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, the provincial health commission said Monday, adding that both of them are in stable condition.

They tested positive during a routine nucleic acid testing at the hospital. All their close contacts have been isolated for medical observation, and no positive nucleic acid test results have been reported so far. The major places they had visited have been disinfected.

It is highly likely that the two medical workers have contracted COVID-19 through accidental exposure to the virus, according to the preliminary investigation. Further investigation is currently underway to ascertain the specific reasons.

All the staff working at the Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital are under closed-loop management, with daily nucleic acid testing. So far, no positive results have been reported.

By Sunday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,625 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,075 imported ones. Currently, 194 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the local commission.

