China to enhance cultural, tourism cooperation with Sierra Leone: Chinese ambassador
FREETOWN, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang on Friday said China is willing to enhance cultural exchanges and tourism cooperation with Sierra Leone.
Hu made the remarks during his meeting with the West African country's Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs Memunatu Pratt, during which a cooperative agreement to support the ministry was signed.
He said the promotion of cultural exchange and tourism cooperation between the two countries is important for enhancing mutual understanding and consolidating a good foundation for the bilateral relationship.
For her part, Pratt called on the Chinese ambassador to continue supporting the capacity building of the ministry in terms of training and sending people abroad and developing cultural dialogues.
She also pledged the ministry's full support for the upcoming celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
