Chinese export insurance company reports steady business growth

Xinhua) 11:35, June 06, 2021

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China's only policy-oriented insurer specializing in export credit insurance reported steady business growth in the first five months of 2021.

The China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation, or SINOSURE, served about 139,000 clients in the January-May period, increasing 16.3 percent year on year.

During the period, the company underwrote about 314.63 billion U.S. dollars worth of insured businesses, up 28 percent year on year.

SINOSURE is a state-funded and policy-oriented insurance company that promotes China's foreign economic and trade development and cooperation. It was officially launched and put into operation in 2001, and its service network now covers the whole country.

