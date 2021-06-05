Injured dolphin rescued in south China

Xinhua) 16:01, June 05, 2021

HAIKOU, June 4 (Xinhua) -- An injured dolphin found in a bay in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, was rescued on Friday and sent to a professional wildlife center.

The dolphin seemed to be trapped in the Longzhu Bay and would not leave. After spotting the animal at around 7 a.m., rescuers initially tried to guide it back to the sea and used a net to stop it from heading ashore.

However, rescuers had to change their plan after it suddenly swam back and hit the net. It was loaded into an aquatic-wildlife transport vehicle and sent to a professional wildlife rescue center.

The dolphin was found to have an abdominal injury, with the wound showing signs of festering. The rescue center will provide 24-hour monitoring and further treatment as required.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)