Chinese built Ethiopia-Djibouti railway earns 29 mln USD in nine months period
ADDIS ABABA, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-built 752.7 km Ethiopia-Djibouti railway earned 29 million U.S. dollars in a nine-month period, the Ethiopia-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railway Share Company (EDR) disclosed on Friday.
In a statement, EDR said 29 million U.S. dollars was earned from 1.35 million tons of cargo and 15,480 passengers that were transported in the first nine months of the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year (EFY) 2020/2021, which started on July 8.
The Ethiopia-Djibouti railway which connects landlocked Ethiopia to Djibouti port has in recent months robustly resumed operations that had previously been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, EDR graduated 34 Ethiopian train drivers who underwent a series of training in Ethiopia and China.
