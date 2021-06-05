China condemns U.S. for blacklisting Chinese firms

Xinhua) 09:39, June 05, 2021

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday that China firmly opposes U.S. President Joe Biden's signing of an order to ban investment in dozens of Chinese companies.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing, noting that the U.S. government has been generalizing the concept of national security, abusing state power and unscrupulously suppressing and restricting Chinese firms.

Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that blacklists dozens of Chinese companies and bans U.S. entities from investing in the firms.

Wang said what the U.S. side has done undermined the market rules and order, and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises as well as the interests of global investors including U.S. investors. He urged the U.S. administration to withdraw the order and provide Chinese companies with a fair, just and non-discriminatory business and investment environment.

"China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," Wang added.

