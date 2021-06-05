Chinese mainland reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) June 05, 2021

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, which were all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

The same day also saw 13 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, five were reported in Guangdong, three in Fujian, two in Beijing, and one each in Shanghai, Sichuan and Yunnan.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

