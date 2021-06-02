China implements new traffic management measures

Xinhua) 09:54, June 02, 2021

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday began implementing twelve new traffic management measures to improve the quality and efficiency of relevant services.

The new measures, implemented at the request of the Ministry of Public Security, include ones that optimize the subjects and procedures of driving tests, ease freight-liner truck access to city roads, and a pilot program of issuing digital driver's licenses.

Several other measures were implemented to address parking problems in city areas, provide easier access to traffic management services for elderly citizens, and expanding the range of online traffic management services.

On Tuesday, the digital driver's license pilot program launched in Tianjin, Chengdu, and Suzhou. About 180,000 people there acquired their digital driver's license through an official traffic management mobile app.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)