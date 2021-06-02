The West should have the courage to know how the China model works: Zhang Weiwei

08:37, June 02, 2021

On May 31, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a group study session on improving China's capacity for engaging in international communication. Professor Zhang Weiwei, director of the China Institute of Fudan University, offered some explanations on this topic and put forward some suggestions during the session.

In an exclusive interview conducted recently with People's Daily Online, Zhang shared his insights on the misunderstanding and misperception of China in the West and the continued development of China-US relations.

"It is in the interest of the West itself to understand China. They should have the courage to come to China to know how the China model works and how most Chinese feel about their country," said Zhang.

According to the professor, there is no way to contain a country like China and so the best way forward is to engage in win-win co-operation.

"The Cold War was based on the concept of 'mutually assured destruction (M.A.D.) ', but China and the United States have every reason to embrace what I call 'mutually assured prosperity (M.A.P.)'," Professor Zhang said.

