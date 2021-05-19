China urges U.S. politicians to stop playing 'political tricks'

CGTN) 17:06, May 19, 2021

China urges certain U.S. politicians to stop making use of the Olympic Games and playing "political tricks," said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.

Zhao Lijian, speaking on behalf of the ministry, made the remarks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing citing so-called human rights abuses.

