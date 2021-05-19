Home>>
China urges U.S. politicians to stop playing 'political tricks'
(CGTN) 17:06, May 19, 2021
China urges certain U.S. politicians to stop making use of the Olympic Games and playing "political tricks," said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.
Zhao Lijian, speaking on behalf of the ministry, made the remarks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing citing so-called human rights abuses.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.