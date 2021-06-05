China lists 100 technological hot topics for innovation

Xinhua) 10:49, June 05, 2021

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- A consultant institution affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Friday issued a list of 100 hot topics in global technology development as a guide to future innovation and breakthroughs.

Technology Focus 2021, issued by the CAS Institutes of Science and Development (CASISD), lists the topics ranging from electrical engineering, instruments, chemistry, to mechanical engineering, which are from a database covering over 7,000 technological subjects.

CASISD researcher Wang Xiaomei said the data came from high-tech patents with economic value filed at three patent offices of the United States, Japan, and the European Union at the same time.

President of CASISD, Pan Jiaofeng, said since the innovation and industrial chain constantly integrate with development, it is necessary to analyze and select high-value patent data. It would reveal development trends, which could lead to technological breakthroughs, he added.

