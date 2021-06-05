Chinese courts handle 253,000 environmental cases in 2020
BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Amid China's efforts to strengthen judicial protection for the ecological environment, courts across the country tried 253,000 cases concerning environment and resources in 2020, said a report released by the Supreme People's Court (SPC) Friday.
Yang Linping, vice president of the SPC, said that 2020 saw the conclusion of 38,000 criminal cases and 162,000 civil cases of this kind.
By the end of 2020, 1,993 judicial institutes specializing in handling such lawsuits, including tribunals, collegial panels, and circuit courts, were established across the country, said the report.
Courts dedicated to the protection of local biodiversity and ecosystems have also been set up in various localities across China, according to the SPC.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Xiaomi opens 1st brick-and-mortar store in Saudi Arabia
- Interview: Hereditary prince of Liechtenstein hopes to deepen ties, cooperation with China
- Putin says Russia-China relations at highest-ever level
- China's vaccination against COVID-19 now at "staggering" pace: media
- China should be rediscovered without western media framing, says German author
- China lists 100 technological hot topics for innovation
- Chinese built Ethiopia-Djibouti railway earns 29 mln USD in nine months period
- Blaming China for COVID-19 "groundless:" Russian media
- China ready for higher-level cooperation with Kiribati: Chinese FM
- Chinese mainland reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.