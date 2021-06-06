Interview: China's poverty alleviation success demonstrates CPC's strong leadership -- Ghanaian party leader

June 06, 2021

ACCRA, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China's success in alleviating poverty demonstrates the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), National Chairman of Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Frederick Worsemao Armah Blay told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Describing China's victory in eradicating absolute poverty as a miracle the world's most populous country has achieved, the chairman said: "It is an example of good leadership, and we should learn from that."

Blay, who has paid several visits to China, said he has been extremely impressed by the country's efforts to address inequalities in development between its east and west, and a boom in its western regions' key sectors such as infrastructure and agriculture has ensured its poverty reduction goal could be achieved.

"The CPC has done well in leading this big country into prosperity," he said.

He noted that it is an accepted reality that many African countries are still underdeveloped despite their hard efforts, which highlights the importance of China-Africa cooperation on poverty alleviation.

"Under the leadership of the CPC, China is doing it (alleviating poverty) at a faster rate, and for that reason, we must partner with China and ensure that Africa is the new frontier now," he said.

Blay hailed China as a country that "shares what it has achieved," saying "China knows how to share, how to help each other, how to develop together, and we need that kind of (cooperation)."

Specifically, he said further cooperation on human resources development between the two countries would be conducive to Ghana's acceleration of its pace of poverty alleviation.

The chairman expressed his satisfaction with the increasing number of Ghanaian students studying in China, adding that he expected the Ghanaian youths would break down the language barriers and learn more from China to help develop their own country.

Noting this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, he said he would like to wish China more successes and prosperity under the leadership of the CPC, and looks forward to more partnership between the two parties.

