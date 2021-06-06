Languages

Archive

Sunday, June 06, 2021

Home>>

China-Europe freight train from Nanjing arrives in Tilburg

(Xinhua) 15:23, June 06, 2021
China-Europe freight train from Nanjing arrives in Tilburg
The first China-Europe freight train bound for Tilburg from Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, arrives in Tilburg, the Netherlands, June 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

【1】【2】

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories