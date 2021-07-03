China donates more COVID-19 protective equipment to Myanmar

Xinhua) 10:55, July 03, 2021

YANGON, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China donated more protective equipment to Myanmar for the fight against COVID-19, according to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Friday.

The donation includes 100,000 pieces of surgical masks, 29,760 pieces of N95 masks, 12,975 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 10,000 pieces of medical gloves.

China donated medicines, equipment and sent medical experts to assist Myanmar's anti-coronavirus measures since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Myanmar.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year and the country has reported 159,347 cases with 3,347 deaths as of late Thursday, according to the Health and Sports Ministry.

