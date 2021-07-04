Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (42)

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the remarkable achievements the CPC has made in the past century, and expressed their full confidence that the CPC led by Xi will make greater contributions to world peace and development, as well as to the progress of mankind.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the CPC has proven the scientific nature of the unique concept of "socialism with Chinese characteristics."

The CPC, focusing on the present and looking to the future, will surely achieve its second centenary goal and the Chinese Dream of great national rejuvenation, he said, adding that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Paul Biya, president of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement and Cameroonian president, said that the CPC has always played its role as a leadership core in China's development, offered an important guarantee for the country's reform, development and stability, served as the backbone for the Chinese nation and contributed to China's rise on the international stage.

Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau said that under the guidance of the development vision and blueprint outlined by Xi, China has become an engine of the world economy.

Maamau added that his country is delighted to have a friend like China, which can voice strong support for developing countries on the international stage, and continuously call for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Ulisses Correia e Silva, president of the Movement for Democracy and Cape Verde's prime minister, said that under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have actively pushed ahead with economic and social reforms and built China into a remarkable major country, setting an example for emerging economies.

Agni Prasad Sapkota, speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives, said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has recorded remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation, adding the grand visions proposed by Xi, including the Belt and Road Initiative, have fully reflected China's readiness to work with its neighbors and other countries and regions to achieve common development and prosperity.

Nabih Berri, chairman of the Amal Movement and speaker of the parliament of Lebanon, said that under the leadership of Xi and the CPC, China has achieved major progress and unprecedented prosperity, expressing his hopes to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, and bring more benefits to both countries and people of the world.

