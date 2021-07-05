Interview: European Left Party president praises CPC for respecting different cultures

BRUSSELS, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) respects different cultures and promotes multilateralism, which is very important, President of the European Left Party Heinz Bierbaum said in a recent joint interview with Xinhua and People's Daily.

In 2017, Bierbaum first visited China to attend the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting, which attracted over 600 representatives from nearly 300 political parties and organizations.

Bierbaum said the approach taken by the CPC is based on multilateralism, recognition of different cultures and peaceful cooperation. "I think that's a way international politics should work. That is to say, coming together, discussing the problems, trying to find solutions."

China's practice in building socialism with Chinese characteristics has navigated China's struggle to tackle poverty with great success, and envisions a multi-polar world that is not dominated by one single power, Bierbaum said.

Moreover, the focus on improving global governance and building a community with a shared future for mankind will have greater impact across the globe, as the world is now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to recover from the economic slump, he said.

Unfortunately, there is a trend of stigmatizing China that is ongoing in European politics, he noted, stressing, "I will clearly say that we as the Left are against the stigmatization of China."

"We are in favor of collaboration and international relations based on cooperation, and not on confrontation," he added. "I think we are witnessing the birth of a truly multi-polar world and nations are seeking a place in it."

The European Left has maintained exchanges with the CPC. One topic that Bierbaum considered important to discuss with the CPC is the social-ecological transformation of industries.

China and Europe, as two major markets in the world, have also been leading the global green efforts, and the two sides should strengthen cooperation in this area, said Bierbaum.

