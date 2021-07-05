Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (44)

A man takes photos of the decoration set up for the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the remarkable achievements the CPC has made in the past century, and expressed their full confidence that the CPC led by Xi will make greater contributions to world peace and development, as well as to the progress of mankind.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Sim Kui Hian, president of the Sarawak United Peoples' Party in Malaysia, said that in line with the purpose of serving the people, the CPC has been working hard to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and develop China into a modern country that is culturally advanced and progressive, which has become an example of state governance for other political parties across the world.

President of the Egyptian National Movement Party Raouf Elsayed-Ali said the birth of the CPC has been opening up broad prospects for the development of China and has built China into a great country striding confidently forward. The 100-year journey of the CPC has become an exemplar for other countries around the world to study and learn from, he added.

Doves are released to the sky at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Aleksei Sokol, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus, said the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, proposed by Xi, has provided an effective way of solving global development problems and that the successful experience China has accumulated in promoting national construction and economic modernization is a highly valuable asset for all countries in the world.

Averof Neofytou, president of the Democratic Rally party in Cyprus, said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has implemented the policy of reform and opening-up and scored admirable development achievements, making it one of the strongest countries across the globe.

President of the Communist Party of Spain (PCE) Jose Luis Centella and the PCE General Secretary Enrique Santiago said that since the CPC's founding a century ago, it has adopted a people-centered approach, actively advanced national construction, and achieved a series of achievements that have attracted worldwide attention.

Helicopters fly over Tian'anmen Square in the formation of "100" ahead of a grand gathering celebrating the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Those sending congratulatory messages also include:

Samira Chaouachi, member of the political bureau of the Heart of Tunisia and first vice-speaker of the House of the People's Representatives of Tunisia;

Hoshyar Zebari, member of the political bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and former foreign minister of Iraq;

Dieudonne Bolengetenge Balea, secretary-general of the Together for the Republic party in the Democratic Republic of the Congo;

Antonio Ortega Gutierrez, secretary general of the Broad Front party of Costa Rica;

Victor Gorodeki Kot, general secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina;

Roberto Sanchez Palomino, president of the Together for Peru party.

