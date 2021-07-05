Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (45)

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the remarkable achievements and important contributions to the world the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress, and expressed their full confidence that the CPC will make greater achievements.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said that after 100 years of unremitting struggle and dedication, the CPC has successfully dealt with many severe challenges and led China to become a strong country in the world.

President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera said that the people of Central Africa and China are united and fraternal, and are committed to striving for peace, development and happiness for the vast majority of people. They have formed a close community with a shared future, he said.

Touadera said that he looks forward to taking the centenary of the CPC as an opportunity to further consolidate and deepen the friendly cooperation between the two countries.

President of Benin Patrice Talon said that the centenary of the CPC will open a new era of greater happiness and brilliance for the Chinese people and the whole mankind, adding that Benin is willing to continue to deepen bilateral cooperation and exchanges in various fields, and bring more benefits to the people of the two countries and the world.

Czech President Milos Zeman said the centenary of the CPC is a historic milestone, which highlights the key role the CPC has played in China's great development achievements.

Milo Dukanovic, president of Montenegro and leader of the country's Democratic Party of Socialists, said that over the past century, the CPC has led the great Chinese nation in its unremitting struggle for freedom, liberation, development and prosperity, making China a leading country of the world.

Dukanovic expressed full confidence that the CPC will take the anniversary as an opportunity to brave the winds and waves and make new achievements in both domestic and foreign affairs.

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said that since the founding of the CPC a century ago, China has made great achievements in civilization, culture, development and other fields, and its international status has risen significantly, playing an important role in promoting world peace and prosperity.

He said he looks forward to continuing to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, and bringing benefits to the two countries and peoples.

