Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (43)

Xinhua) 13:24, July 05, 2021

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Tian Dingyu)

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the remarkable achievements the CPC has made in the past century, and expressed their full confidence that the CPC led by Xi will make greater contributions to world peace and development, as well as to the progress of mankind.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said that China has made concrete progress in reform and opening-up, attained remarkable achievements, and developed into a major country in the world, expressing expectations of greater contributions by the CPC in promoting peace and prosperity of Asia and the world.

Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers' Party of Bangladesh and chairman of Bangladesh parliament's standing committee on ministry of social welfare, said that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi, China's fast development and great progress outshines that of Western capitalist countries.

Menon noted that Xi, who is not only committed to seeking happiness for the Chinese people but also for the people of the world, has promoted peace and development of humanity.

Farmer Qin Yongling displays eggs at a chicken farm in Renyuan Village of Jinji Township in Wuxuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Ahsan Iqbal, secretary general of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that since the 18th CPC National Congress, under the leadership of General Secretary Xi, the CPC has made remarkable achievements in advancing domestic and foreign affairs, and party building. Xi has shown outstanding ability and extraordinary art in his leadership, he added.

Adel Amer, general secretary of the Communist Party of Israel, said that during the past century, the CPC has always been striving for the happiness of the Chinese people, and committed to the sustained improvement of people's wellbeing through the eradication of absolute poverty among other means, to lead the Chinese people towards a better life and forge ahead towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Ranjith Madduma Bandara, general secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya of Sri Lanka, said that the CPC is the core of leadership in the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the most important body for national governance.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China has adopted correct economic and political policies from a global perspective, and is playing an increasingly significant role in international affairs, setting an example for other countries of the world, said Bandara.

Afaque Ahmad Khan, general secretary of the Janata Dal (United) Party of India, said that the CPC is the mainstay of China's successful responses to all major challenges, adding that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi and the CPC, China has achieved economic development achievements far exceeding those of some developed countries.

