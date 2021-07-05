Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (39)

Xinhua)

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Tian Dingyu)

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements and important contributions to global peace and development the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress.

They also conveyed their wishes to further boost exchanges and cooperation with the CPC.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), said that over the past 100 years, the CPC has braved trials and hardships and kept forging ahead, uniting and leading the Chinese people to achieve unprecedented progress and prosperity.

It has profoundly changed the future and destiny of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, and made important contributions to safeguarding world peace and promoting common development, he added.

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Under the wise leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, China, the most populous multi-ethnic country in the world, has successfully realized national unity, social harmony and economic prosperity, he noted.

He said he is ready to make concerted efforts with Xi to consolidate and deepen the friendly and cooperative relations in various fields between the CPP and the CPC.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani noted that over the past 100 years, the great CPC has gained extensive support.

Under the strong leadership of Xi and the CPC, he added, China has attained unprecedented stability and development achievements, and made important contributions to maintaining global peace and development, which fully demonstrates the CPC's original aspiration and mission to seek happiness for the people.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president of Uzbekistan, said that Xi is truly the leader of a major country and the core of the CPC, who has united and led the party and the Chinese people to implement effective reform and development strategies, achieve continuous improvement of the wellbeing of the people, and greatly enhance China's international prestige.

Macky Sall, president of the Alliance for the Republic-Yakaar and president of Senegal, said that under the leadership of the CPC, especially under the wise leadership of Xi, China has made world-renowned development achievements.

An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

He also expressed the willingness to continue to develop the exemplary and outstanding friendly ties with the CPC.

Paul Kagame, chairman of the Rwandan Patriotic Front and president of Rwanda, said that throughout its 100-year-old history, the CPC has been striving unremittingly for the freedom, liberation and happiness of the people, demonstrating an unprecedentedly outstanding leadership.

The success of the CPC in leading China's development is also reflected in China's important contributions to addressing such global challenges as poverty, terrorism, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Salva Kiir, chairman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement and president of South Sudan, said that Xi has been committed to upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, which has set the development direction for the CPC and China.

He also conveyed the willingness to continue to learn from the CPC's governance experience.

