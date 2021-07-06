Xi Jinping's take on CPC's approach to engaging with world

Xinhua) 09:49, July 06, 2021

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Themed "For the People's Wellbeing: the Responsibility of Political Parties," the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit will be held Tuesday via video link.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, will attend the summit in Beijing and deliver a keynote speech, announced a spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee on Monday.

The event aims to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning of experience in governance between the CPC and political parties worldwide, jointly respond to challenges brought by changes unseen in a century and the global COVID-19 pandemic, enhance the philosophy and capability of seeking happiness for the people, advance world peace and development, and promote the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.

This comes less than four years after the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting was held in Beijing, during which Xi said people across the world should be guided by the vision that all the people under the heaven are of one family, embrace each other with open arms, enhance mutual understanding, and seek common ground while setting aside differences.

In his keynote speech at that meeting, Xi called for endeavors to build a world of universal security free from fear, a world of common prosperity free from poverty, an open and inclusive world free from isolation, and a green, clean and beautiful world.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- Since ancient times, we Chinese have always held these beliefs dear: "All people under the heaven are of one family," "all the people are my brothers and I share the life of all creatures" and "all nations should live in harmony." We have always aspired to create a better world in which "a just cause is pursued for the common good."

-- The prosperity of civilization and human progress will not be possible without enhancing common ground, openness and inclusiveness as well as exchange and mutual learning among civilizations and reserving differences among them.

-- As all of us human beings live on the same planet, no country should maintain its own security at the cost of others' security. A threat to another country may turn out to be a challenge of your own. Unilateral action or blind belief in the use of force cannot cope with increasingly complex and multifaceted security threats.

-- If one still sticks to the logic of zero-sum game or winner-take- all, or resorts to practices of wheeling-and-dealing or beggar-thy-neighbor, one would only end up blocking his own way forward while shutting the door on others. Such practices can only serve to erode the foundation of one's own development and imperil the future of mankind.

-- We do not want to "import" models from other countries, nor do we want to "export" the Chinese model, still less will we ask other countries to copy the Chinese practice.

-- No matter what stage of development it reaches, China will never seek hegemony or engage in expansion. We call on the political parties in all other countries to work with us to advance world peace, contribute to global development, and uphold international order.

-- The CPC strives for both the wellbeing of the Chinese people and human progress. It is the largest political party in the world. As I once remarked, the CPC must act in a way as a big party should. Everything we Chinese communists are doing is to better the lives of the Chinese people, rejuvenate the Chinese nation, and promote peace and development for mankind.

-- Over two thousand years ago, the ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius observed that one should make friends with people who are upright, sincere and well-informed. The CPC is ready to make more friends across the world.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)