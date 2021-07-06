Xi promotes four military officers to rank of general

Xinhua) 09:28, July 06, 2021

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), together with other senior military officials, poses for a group photo with four senior military officers who have been promoted to the rank of general, at a ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing, capital of China, July 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has promoted four senior military officers to the rank of general, the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

Xi presented certificates of the orders he signed to them at a ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing on Monday.

The promoted officers are Commander of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Wang Xiubin, Commander of the PLA's Western Theater Command Xu Qiling, Commander of the PLA Army Liu Zhenli, and Commander of the PLA Strategic Support Force Ju Qiansheng.

Xu Qiliang, CMC vice chairman, announced the orders of promotion at the ceremony, which was presided over by CMC vice chairman Zhang Youxia.

