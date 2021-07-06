Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (48)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the remarkable achievements and important contributions to the world the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress, and expressed their full confidence that the CPC will make greater achievements.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said it is a milestone for the CPC to mark its 100th birthday.

He noted that under the strong leadership of the CPC and with the unremitting efforts by the Chinese nation, China has achieved its major goal of alleviating poverty and made economic transformation and development.

He said that as the CPC has led China to become the world's second-largest economy and an engine of world economic growth, it is a great achievement worthy of grand celebration in human history.

Turkey's President and Chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the CPC led the Chinese people to establish the People's Republic of China and develop the country.

He stressed that Xi led the CPC to open a new era in China.

The regular dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties of the two countries has made remarkable progress, Erdogan said.

It is believed that the cooperation between the two parties will promote the friendly relations between the two countries in various fields, he said.

Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said that the CPC has led China to achieve remarkable achievements in economic and social development, and has made great contributions to regional development and prosperity.

King Abdullah II of Jordan said that Jordan and China enjoy profound friendship and close cooperation.

Jordan is deeply proud of that and is willing to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, he added.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa noted that the Bahrain side cherishes the friendship between Bahrain and China, attaches great importance to strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries and the two peoples, and wishes the friendly China continuous development, progress and prosperity.

Hage Geingob, leader of the South West Africa People's Organization and president of Namibia, said that the CPC is the vanguard against imperialism, colonialism and racism in today's world.

Samia Suluhu Hassan, chair of the Tanzania's party Chama Cha Mapinduzi and Tanzanian president, said that having been committed to serving the people wholeheartedly, the CPC has led China to become a major economy in the world.

