Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (47)

Xinhua) 13:22, July 06, 2021

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the remarkable achievements and important contributions to the world the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress, and expressed their full confidence that the CPC will make greater achievements.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Hadi al-Ameri, head of the Badr Organization of Iraq, said that China, under the leadership of General Secretary Xi, has played an outstanding role in combating hegemonic forces in the world and made great efforts to achieve the comprehensive development of humanity.

Al-Ameri wished Xi greater success in leading the Chinese people to attain the goals of freedom, justice, development and prosperity.

Eran Hermoni, secretary general of Israel's Labor Party, said that he has witnessed in person China's remarkable development achievements in recent years, hoping that the CPC will continue to make more contributions to the Chinese people and the international community.

Abderrezak Mokri, leader of the Movement of Society for Peace of Algeria, said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has actively shouldered the heavy responsibility of forging international relations based on justice and equality, and promoting world peace and development, winning appreciation and respect from people all over the world, especially those eager for development.

Doves are released to the sky at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Essam Khalil, chairman of the Free Egyptians Party of Egypt, said that the CPC has successfully led China to achieve great changes, make great leaps and open up to the whole world, establishing friendly relations and carrying out fruitful cooperation with political parties across the world, including the Free Egyptians Party.

The National Committee of the Communist Party of the United States of America expressed its sincere wish that the CPC will lead the Chinese people to realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation at an early date, and its willingness to work with the CPC to make unremitting efforts for a better and peaceful future for mankind.

Those sending congratulatory messages also include:

Mirza Muhammad Afridi, deputy chairman of the Senate of Pakistan;

Fazle Rabbi Miah, senior member of Bangladesh Awami League and deputy speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament;

Kamal Kharrazi, chairman of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and former Iranian foreign minister;

Ioan Balan, vice president of Romania' National Liberal Party and member of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania;

Alberto Moreno, president of the Communist Party of Peru (Red Fatherland), and Manuel Guerra, general secretary of the party;

Mario Secco, president of the Broad Front party of Argentina;

Lennox Linton, leader of the United Workers' Party of Dominica.

