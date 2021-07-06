Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (51)

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great development and progress China has achieved in its various causes since the CPC was founded 100 years ago, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

Those achievements, they added, have not only completely changed the future of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, but also made significant contributions to the cause of human progress.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Bayanjargal Tsogtgerel, chairman of the Mongolian National Democratic Party;

Philip Brave Davis, leader of the Progressive Liberal Party in the Bahamas;

Carlos Lupi, national president of Brazil's Democratic Labour Party;

Gunther Hopfgartner, leader of the Communist Party of Austria;

Jonas Gahr Store, leader of the Labour Party in Norway;

Sigmar Gabriel, former leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany and former vice-chancellor and ex-minister for foreign affairs of Germany;

Krishna Bahadur Mahara, a senior member of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and former speaker of House of Representatives;

Rangin Dadfar Spanta, chairman of Axis of Afghanistan People's political committee;

Maiquel dos Santos, member of the Political Committee of MLSTP/PSD and National Assembly, Sao Tome and Principe;

Hryhorii Surkis, co-chairman of the Ukraine-China Group of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine.

